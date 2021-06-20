What is it?

An affordable home router with some advanced features.

Good points?

A cheapish WiFi 6 compatible router is difficult to come by as most manufacturers are currently opting to include the technology in their flagship models only.

D-Link is bucking the trend by offering everything the new standard presents, such as 5GHz speeds of up to 1200 Mbps, yet without the inflated cost.

OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology allow increased data transfer to more devices while simultaneously reducing latency and providing a greater all-round experience compared to traditional routers.

Target Wake Time (TWT) helps reduce mobile device battery consumption by developing an understanding of data transfer trends and increasing standby time between those events. Wired connectivity is also catered for with four Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and one Gigabit Ethernet WAN port.

With Intelligent Quality of Service (QoS) technology you can prioritise your data transfer over the network. Additional features include voice control, enhanced parental controls, BSS colouring to reduce interference, as well as the latest security protocols, including WPA3 authentication and encryption.

Bad points?

As the device has no modem functionality to communicate directly with the internet you need to plug it into your existing router. This means either forgoing any external firewall routing capabilities or setting your current router into passthrough or DMZ mode which directs all traffic to the D-Link device.

Best for ...

Those in smaller homes seeking optimum wireless connectivity and features without emptying their bank account.

Avoid if ...

You are looking to provide full wireless broadband coverage to larger homes or an office as the signal is strong but limited in range.

Score: 8/10.

D-Link DIR-X1560 router, £64.21 (amazon.co.uk)