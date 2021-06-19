What’s the story?

Scotland: A Year In The Wild.

Tell me more.

A four-part nature series begins on Channel 5 this week, delving into the secret lives of everything from capercaillies, mountain hares, red squirrels and pine martens to puffins, sea eagles, grey seals, otters and orcas.

A red squirrel feeds in the dappled light of a forest in the Cairngorms in a scene from Channel 5 series Scotland: A Year In The Wild. Picture: NHNZ Ltd/Channel 5

Who are the stars?

The opening episode charts the first of four seasons – spring – where, across Scotland, the nimble dance of mating season begins. A female mountain hare tests the virility of male suitors by letting them chase her through the rugged landscapes.

Emperor moths emerge from their cocoons, as red squirrels woo would-be partners and capercaillies engage in battle to impress the opposite sex against a backdrop of the Cairngorms National Park.

Down on the forest floor, wood ants are hard at work toting pine resin back to their nests, an elixir with antimicrobial properties that helps fend off pathogens.

Anything else?

Magnificent sea eagles – also known as white-tailed eagles – have a pair of chicks to raise on the west coast. The offspring will require almost 200lbs of food before fledging.

Meanwhile, more than a million seabirds arrive in Shetland. Among their number are 25,000 puffins, laying eggs in three-feet-deep burrows to protect them from harm.

When can I watch?

Scotland: A Year In The Wild begins on Channel 5, Friday, at 7pm.