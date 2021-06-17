Michael Gove is about to deliver us from EVEL. The Cabinet Secretary is hoping to save the Union by scrapping the procedure by which English MPs in Westminster have an effective veto on legislation applying to England.
English Votes for English Laws (EVEL) was David Cameron’s answer to the late Labour MP Tam Dalyell’s famous West Lothian Question. Why should Scottish MPs have the right to vote on English bills in Westminster, when English MPs have no right to vote on bills in the Scottish Parliament?
Put like that it is hard to disagree. The SNP used to support a version of English Votes for English Laws. Nicola Sturgeon promised to withdraw from votes - for example, on fox hunting in England after it had been abolished in Scotland. Though confusingly when it did actually come down to voting on fox hunting in England in 2015, SNP MPs decided to vote against it anyway on “moral” grounds.
