THE SCOTTISH Government has expressed extreme disappointment as it emerged the 472 staff have been formally issued with redundancy notices.

The trade unions Unite Scotland and GMB Scotland, who jointly represent the vast majority of Tollcross workers have reacted angrily to the move.

And finance secretary Kate Forbes has told of her disappointment at the move which comes after Turkey-owned and UK-based Pladis announced plans to shut the factory last month.

She said: "My thoughts are with those affected and their families. This will be a very anxious and distressing time for them, especially during these uncertain times, and we stand ready to provide support.

“The Action Group has met frequently to discuss what could be done to save the site and the jobs and just last week we presented a series of proposals as an alternative to site closure. We are therefore extremely disappointed Pladis has decided to notify staff they are at risk of redundancy.

“The Action Group is meeting again next week where we will carefully consider the next steps and what more we can do to support affected staff and secure these jobs. I would once again ask Pladis to engage directly with the Action Group to explore opportunities to secure a future for the site.”

The action group is chaired by Mr Forbes, and involves the trade unions, Glasgow City Council, Scottish Enterprise, Clyde Gateway and Skills Development Scotland.

The unions say that following two meetings of the Action Group, Kate Forbes, wrote to McVitie’s requesting direct engagement with the parent company, Pladis, ahead of the next scheduled meeting on 23 June.

The meeting is set to discuss a series of proposals which could maintain a presence of McVitie’s in the local area.

However, Unite Scotland and GMB Scotland say that the company has formally issued redundancy notices to its workforce and refused to engage with the Action Group.

Generations of families have worked at the Glasgow biscuit works which first opened in 1925 as part of the Macfarlane and Lang's Victoria Biscuit Works.

A petition of tens out thousands of signatures has been presented to the House of Commons over the proposed closure.

The factory owners, Pladis, are planning to shut the factory with the loss of hundreds of jobs and a wider blow to the economy in the area.

There has been anger and widespread opposition to the closure among not only the workers but communities across the east of the city and politicians across parties.