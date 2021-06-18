The Red Arrows will be visiting Glasgow Prestwick Airport today. 

The airport warned trainspotters to get ready to see the famous flyers at around 2.50pm.

A statement by the airport yesterday said: "We are pleased to confirm that the Red Arrows will be visiting Glasgow Prestwick Airport tomorrow, June 18,  arriving around 2:50pm. 

"More information will be posted soon, please keep a lookout for this."

The airport later revealed that there would be no air display and the Red Arrows would be landing only. 

A statement added: "Spectators wishing to view the arrival of these spectacular aircraft can do so from many vantage points including Troon and Prestwick beaches. 

"Free parking will be available in Car Park 3 for spectators, we urge that you do not park on main roads or residential areas - vehicles will be moved on. Please respect our neighbours in Monkton and Prestwick."

The Red Arrows have a prominent place in British popular culture, with their aerobatic displays a fixture of summer events.

The badge of the Red Arrows shows the aircraft in their trademark diamond nine formation, with the motto Éclat, a French word meaning "brilliance" or "excellence".