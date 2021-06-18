Police have asked the public for help in tracing a man in relation to a racist incident on a train.
British Transport Police said the incident was directed towards a child on board a service from Bridgeton in Glasgow to Dalmuir, West Dunbartonshire, at around 4pm on March 20.
Officers believe that the male shown in CCTV images released on Friday, may have information that can assist them with their investigation.
They are urging the male shown or any members of the public who recognise him to contact police.
He is aged about 60, of heavy build, with short greyish hair and glasses.
He was wearing a blue adidas hooded top with three white stripes down the sleeves, a black shirt underneath, blue trousers and black trainers.
He was carrying a white shopping bag.
Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by text on 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.