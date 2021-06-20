MULTIPLE people have been injured after a crash involving a car and a school bus full of children.

A total of 39 people - made up of 36 secondary school children, their teacher and a 64-year-old driver - were on the bus when it crashed with a silver Skoda Octavia on the A9 south of Inverness.

The driver of the car, a 45-year-old woman, has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Her two child passengers, aged nine and seven-years-old, as well as the 48-year-old co-driver of the bus, were taken to Raigmore Hospital, also with serious injuries.

❗️UPDATE ⌚️17:52#A9 RTC



The #A9 now⛔️CLOSED⛔️ in both directions near Moy due to an RTC



Traffic slowing on the approach#DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/nQ6g3G3Pzt — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 19, 2021

The remaining occupants of the bus - including the schoolchildren and their teacher, were not seriously hurt and did not require medical treatment.

The incident took place at around 4.45pm on Saturday evening and the road was closed for around 10 hours.

Inspector Greg Dinnie of the Road Policing Unit said: “This was a serious crash involving four adults and thirty-nine children who were on the bus and in a Skoda Octavia.

“Our enquiries into the cause of the collision are continuing and I would urge anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward."

He added: “I would also ask motorists who were using the A9 at around 4.45pm and may have been recording via dash-cam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.

“The road was closed for approximately 10 hours to allow our crash investigations to be undertaken. I would like to thank the public for their patience whilst this was being carried out."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2981 of 19 June, 2021.