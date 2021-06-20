A man has died after a motorbike crash in Ayrshire, Police Scotland has said.
The 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on the A77 near Fenwick.
Officers say the bike “appeared to lose control” and left the carriageway.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, which took place at around 6.15pm on Saturday, causing the road to be closed for several hours.
Witnesses are also being asked to come forward, particularly those who may have dash cam footage.
