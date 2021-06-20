Scotland has recorded no new coronavirus deaths and 1,205 cases in the past 24 hours, the Scottish Government has said.
It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,692.
New figures show 254,325 people have now tested positive for the virus and the daily test positivity rate is 5.8%, up from 4.5% the previous day.
So far, 3,611,266 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, up 19,628 on the previous day, and 2,555,308 have received their second dose, up 19,505.
NHS Lothian saw the highest number of new cases, at 321, followed by Greater Glasgow and Clyde on 294 and Lanarkshire on 125.
