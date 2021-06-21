Spritz Garden, St James Quarter, Edinburgh

With an array of drinks and a flower wall selfie station, the Spritz Garden will open at the end of the month. In partnership with the French aperitif, Lillet, the two-month summer pop up bar will be on Register Square at the main entrance of St James Quarter from 24 June.

Described as a "luxury oasis," it features a flower-filled space with a swing, cocktail cart and parasols. The menu will feature Lillet spritz cocktails, sophisticated tipples, and signature serves, as well as premium spirits, champagnes, local beers, and low/no alcohol options.

Pickled Ginger, Finnieston Glasgow

Yesterday was International Sushi Day, and there is no better place to celebrate than at Pickled Ginger. The Japanese kitchen is celebrating all weekend with offers for sit-in or takeaway. There is no raw deal here, I've sashimi-d my way round the best sushi in Glasgow and this place tops the bill. No need to book either, just roll up.

The Register Club, Edinburgh

It's the turn of the dads to sit back and enjoy a whisky afternoon tea this Father's Day weekend. There's a traditional afternoon tea, with homemade scones and Scottish jam and sweet treats as well as a savoury selection using seasonal produce from artisan suppliers across Scotland. Served alongside his choice of three whisky cocktails; Johnny Walker Gold, Talisker 19 or Lagavulin 16.Today and tomorrow only.

