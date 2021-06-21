A travel ban between Scotland and Manchester and Salford has come into effect today after Nicola Sturgeon announced the plans on Friday.

Scotland's First Minister said the travel restrictions had been introduced due to high levels of Covid in the Greater Manchester region.

The travel ban has sparked anger from Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who accused the Scottish Government of "hypocrisy" and said the restrictions were disproportionate.

Why have the Scottish Government banned travel between Scotland and Manchester?





Nicola Sturgeon announced the ban on non-essential travel between Scotland and Manchester on Friday, citing rising Covid cases in the Greater Manchester region as the reason for the restrictions.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has this morning defended the decision, saying it was based on data and evidence.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Swinney said: “In our judgment, the rising case numbers and the high levels of the virus in the Greater Manchester and Salford area justified the decision we took and we are taking that to try and minimise the circulation of the virus.”

How have politicians reacted to the ban?





Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham criticised the ban over the weekend, accusing the Scottish Government of "double standards".

He added that he would write to Ms Sturgeon asking for compensation for disappointed Mancunian holiday-makers who were due to visit Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon responded to the Labour Mayor's accusations on Monday, saying Mr Burnham was playing politics.

Speaking to BBC news, the First Minister said: “I’ve always got on well with Andy Burnham and if he wants to have a grown-up conversation he only has to pick up the phone but if, as I suspect might be the case, this is more about generating a spat with me as part of some positioning in a Labour leadership contest in future, then I’m not interested."

Meanwhile, Scottish opposition politicians have described the ban as "inconsistent" and criticised the "lack of consultation" in introducing the measures.

The ban comes as Scotland recorded a further 1,205 Covid cases on Sunday.

Where can I travel?





Travel between Scotland and the majority of the UK is currently permitted, however non-essential travel is restricted between Scotland and Manchester, Salford and Blackburn with Darwen and Bolton.

International travel is based on a traffic light system by which countries are deemed red, amber and green.

People travelling from red countries are required to enter an isolation hotel for 10 days.

Meanwhile, those travelling from amber countries must self-isolate at home for 10 days and take two PCR tests.

People travelling from green countries are not required to quarantine but must take a PCR test after arrival.