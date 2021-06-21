Today marks the longest day of the year, otherwise known as summer solstice.

Summer solstice is the day with the longest amount of daylight, with the sun rising early and setting late into the night.

The sun will set at different times across the UK, with the most northerly points experiencing the longest daylight due to their position closer to the North Pole.

What is the summer solstice?





Summer solstice, or the longest day of the year, means we will see the longest period of daylight in the entire year.

From 22 June onwards, the daylight will slowly start to decrease until winter solstice on 21 December, which marks the shortest day.

The closer places are situated to the North Pole, which experiences 24-hours of daylight on summer solstice, the more daylight they will see.

When will the sun set in Scotland?





The sun will set late across Scotland due to its northerly position.

While London will see around 16.5 hours of daylight, Scotland's capital will trump that by almost an hour, with over 17.5 hours of daylight.

In contrast, Glasgow will see just under 17.5 hours.

Shetland, which is Scotland's most northerly point, will see almost 19 hours of daylight.

Why does the solstice happen?

Solstice happens twice a year, once in the Northern Hemisphere, marking summer solstice in Scotland, and once in the Southern Hemisphere, marking Scotland's winter solstice.

Summer solstice means that the North Pole has reached its maximum tilt towards the sun.

Winter solstice on the other hand occurs when the North Pole is tilted as far as possible from the sun.

Do people celebrate summer solstice?

Summer Solstice is often referred to as the first day of summer in Scotland, despite other places in the UK considering it an indication of midsummer.

People in Scotland often climb hills to gain the best vantage point of the sun set, while hundreds of people in England flock each year to the historic Stonehenge.