Scotland plays Croatia at Hampden Park on Tuesday for a place in the knock-out stages of Euro 2020.

In the Scotland team's first major tournament in 23-years, they will need a win against the Croatian team in order to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

Steve Clarke's side were defeated 2-0 in their first match against the Czech Republic last week.

However, they bounced back to get a point on the board after a stellar performance against England, resulting in a 0-0 draw.

What time is the Scotland v Croatia match?

Kick-off is at 8pm at Hampden Park on Tuesday, 22 June.

Where can I watch the match?

The match will be shown on STV and STV Player in Scotland and ITV1 in other parts of the UK. Coverage will begin at 7pm.

Why is this game important for Scotland?





Scotland must beat Croatia to be in with a chance of progressing to the final 16 of Euro 2020.

The Croatian team, who were runners-up in the 2018 World Cup, also have one point after being defeated by England and drawing with the Czech Republic.

In order to make the next round of the tournament, Scotland must finish at least third in Group D and then hope they are placed among the top 16 overall across the six groups.

Will Billy Gilmour be playing?





It was announced on Monday morning that 20-year-old Billy Gilmour, who was made man of the match against England, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The midfielder must now isolate for 10-days, and will therefore be absent from the team in the match against Croatia.

This means that the line-up, which previously looked set to stay the same as that for the England match, could change.

What are Scotland's chances?

Scotland remains unbeaten against the Croatian side in the five matches they have played since 2000.

The odds currently stand at:

Croatia - 13/10

Draw - 13/5

Scotland - 9/5