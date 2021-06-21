There have been 1,250 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.

Of the 18,580 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 7.2% were positive.

14 people were in intensive care as a result of Covid-19 yesterday, with 158 in hospital.

Yesterday, 1,205 new cases were reported, with no new deaths.

3,647,437 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,586,970 have received their second dose.

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,692.

The figures today include an issue PHS are aware of, which saw a data flow issue in NHS Grampian between 18 and 21 June 2021, resulting in a lower number of cases reported than otherwise expected.

The issue has been resolved and the cases and tests are expected to be included in tomorrow’s figures.

NHS Lothian experienced server problems at the weekend, so have not been able to report data in time for publication.

Today, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon received her second vaccine at the NHS Louisa Jordan vaccination centre at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Monday.

She tweeted: “Double vaccinated! Thank you @NHSLouisaJordan.

“Please roll up your sleeve for both doses as soon as you are invited for an appointment – every single one of us who gets fully vaccinated is a step back to normality for all of us.”

Earlier, Boris Johnson played down suggestions that restrictions on foreign travel could be lifted as more people received the coronavirus vaccine.