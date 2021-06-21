Friends actor, James Michael Tyler, known for his role as Gunther in the hit series, has announced that he's battling prostate cancer.

The 59-year-old opened up about his health battle during an interview on Monday's NBC's Today show.

He confirmed that he had been diagnosed back in 2018 but it has since spread to other parts of his body, including his bones and spine.

He said: "I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones"

"I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years... It's stage 4. Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me."

"I missed going in for a test, which was not a good thing.

"So the cancer decided to mutate at the time of the pandemic and so it's progressed."

The actor - who appeared during the Friends Reunion via Zoom confirmed he was going through chemotherapy and that's what prevented his appearance in person.

"I wanted to be a part of that, and initially I was going to be on the stage, at least, with them, and be able to take part in all the festivities,' Tyler said.

"It was bittersweet, honestly. I was very happy to be included. It was my decision not to be a part of that physically and make an appearance on Zoom, basically, because I didn't wanna bring a downer on it, you know? I didn't want to be like, 'Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer'."

He added: "A lot of men, if they catch this early, it's easily treatable,' Tyler said. 'I don't want people to have to go through what I've been going through. This is not... an easy process."