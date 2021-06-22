DECAYED and abandoned, they speak of the forgotten contribution of women to Scotland’s industrial revolution in factories and homes.

A rare collection of stone sculptures, dismantled and broken after the demolition of a B-listed civic hall are to go on public display for the first time in Glasgow.

Little is known about the origins of the Springburn Maidens, which formed the front centrepiece of the Baroque-style building that was gifted to the area in the north of the city in 1902.

Experts say they are an incredibly rare depiction of the role women played in post-industrial Scotland. One of the females holds a locomotive in her hands, in reference to Springburn’s role as a key player in rail manufacturing.

The industrialisation of Scotland had a major impact of the roles of women and girls. They formed a much higher proportion of the workforce than elsewhere in Britain and were the majority of workers in some industries.

READ MORE: Rebecca McQuillan: Politicians need to keep their paws off our history

The two statues, which are said to date from the 1880s, are in six pieces, each framed as an individual sculpture within the exhibition, which is being held as part of the Glasgow International contemporary art festival.

They are important, not just in terms of local history but the history of Scotland.

Their whereabouts were mostly unknown for 10 years until they were discovered next to an industrial unit owned by Ng Homes, the social landlord that acquired the site for a £7.2million flat development.

It is hoped that responsibility for their preservation and care will be taken by leading cultural organisations for future generations.

Designed by William B Whitie, who would subsequently design the Mitchell Library, Springburn Halls was opened on May 16, 1902.

It was originally opposed by the city fathers as it was campaigned for by the residents of Springburn for a place to hold larger public gatherings.

READ MORE: Heritage Boss reveals how body will tackle slave trade links and colonial past

The halls survived until the 1960s when they were converted into a sports centre. They were demolished in 2012 due to fears of collapse, despite a campaign to save the building, which was considered one of the last remaining of historical significance in the north of Glasgow.

Exhibition curator Thomas Abercromby said: “Glasgow City Council did what it has always done and came along and demolished them on Christmas Eve.

“They were successful in getting the statues ripped out but no one wanted to claim ownership of them so they ended up in a storage unit. They are not preserved, it’s not a proper unit for this type of material.

"They have basically been left outside the unit, where you find old cookers and burst couches - basically a dumping ground.

“Organisations like Glasgow Life, who are meant to collect items like this, refused to collect it.

“They are important, not just in terms of local history but the history of Scotland.

“I’ve been working in this community, where I’m also from for a long time and whenever we talk about art and culture we always revert back to this very patriarchal industrial heritage.

“We never talk about the labour of women from a current point and also a historic point.

"We felt that these statues are a symbol of how that labour is not recognised. It’s not valued."

When the halls were being demolished, a local historian, Gary Nisbet, called for the statues to be put on public display.

READ MORE: Town's fight to commemorate battle overshadowed by Culloden

He was concerned they might never be seen again or suffer the same fate as statues from Townhead Public Library, which were sold to an American when that building was demolished.

Mr Ambercromby added: "Usually, sculptures that are prevalent outside these types of buildings are always naked, frolicking goddesses, whereas these ones are fully clothes and holding masculine tools.

“For the exhibition we have used this concept of the Steamie and the idea of unpaid labour.”

A spokeswoman for Glasgow Life said: "Our Collections Committee assess all potential acquisitions and consider how an object can help tell a story and increase our visitors’ understanding of the world and their place in it, together with the care it will require moving forward.

"We recognise the historical importance of these objects and welcome the opportunity to review the decision made back in 2015 and work with those who currently care for The Springburn Maidens to consider how Glasgow Life can assist in finding a long term home for these significant statues.”

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: “On occasion, buildings such as this – which had historically played a significant role in the community – no longer have a sustainable use, and become an economic, environmental and social blight on the communities in which they sit.

"Demolition and regeneration of the site then become the best choices for that community."

The Herald contacted Ng Homes for comment.

You’re Never Done, a group exhibition featuring local and international artists is being held at Springburn Museum.