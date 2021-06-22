Nicola Sturgeon has announced that Scotland's planned easing of lockdown on June 28 will be delayed until July 19 at the earliest.

In the original plan for easing lockdown, the entire country was meant to move to level 0, the Scottish Government's lowest level of restrictions, on June 28.

However, due to a rise in Covid cases around the country as the Delta variant surges through the UK, Scotland will now have to wait until July 19 for further easing of restrictions.

What is Nicola Sturgeon's updated plan for easing lockdown in Scotland?





Speaking in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the delay to easing restrictions until mid July at the earliest.

The First Minister said that she hopes that all of Scotland can move to level 0 on July 19.

The Government will rely on data and evidence when making the final decision on lockdown easing one week before, on July 12.

It will then look to lift all restrictions on August 9, including the legal requirement to social distance both inside and outside.

By delaying the next step out of lockdown, the Government hope it will allow time to vaccinate more people and reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Ms Sturgeon said that the current high rate of cases demonstrated why caution was still necessary at this stage.

Will there be any changes to the rules next week?





Some minor changes will be made to the rules on weddings and funerals.

From Monday, the number of people attending a wedding will no longer include the person conducting the ceremony or people working at the wedding.

Live entertainment will be allowed but guests must remain seated, and the people accompanying the couple down the aisle are no longer required to wear face masks.

At funerals, people from more than one household can now carry the coffin.

What does level 0 mean?





Level 0 is Scotland's lowest level of Covid-19 restrictions.

Changes at level 0 include greater freedoms on socialising, with more people and households allowed to meet both indoors and outdoors.

Up to 200 guests will be allowed to attend weddings and funerals and informal childcare, such as looking after a grandchild, will be reintroduced.

What level am I in now?





When will all adults in Scotland have received their second dose of the vaccine?





All adults in Scotland should receive their second vaccine by September 12.

After this date, the Scottish Government will look at providing third doses and potentially vaccinating 12-16-year-olds.

Everyone in the top nine priority groups will have been fully vaccinated by June 27.