Scotland football legend Ally McCoist will provide commentary on the Scotland vs. Croatia showdown tonight, but it will not be available on STV.
Instead, STV coverage will feature commentary from Rory Hamilton and Kevin Gallacher, with McCoist working for ITV rather than the Scottish branch.
Fortunately, Scots who were disappointed to miss out on the popular pundit's lively commentary will be able to access ITV's coverage of the Scotland vs. Croatia game on their TVs, smartphones and laptops.
Here's how to get the Ally McCoist commentary of the Scotland game in Scotland...
How do I watch Ally McCoist's commentary in Scotland?
ITV4 will show the Scotland vs. Croatia game with commentary from Ally McCoist and Joe Speight.
ITV4 is available in Scotland on Freeview, Sky, BT and Virgin so viewers should be able to access the English coverage of the much anticipated match.
Viewers can also access ITV4 via the ITV hub on their smartphones and laptops.
MD3️⃣— The Tartan Scarf 🏴 (@TheTartanScarf) June 22, 2021
Vs 🇭🇷
🏆 @EURO2020
⌚ 8pm KO
📺 STV / ITV4
Qualifying for @EURO2020 was a return to the promised land. #SCO stand 90 minutes and a win (any win) from the holy grail of knockout football.
No #SCO side have ever gone that far...
Let's do this! 💪 pic.twitter.com/RHfmieIzqs
What time does coverage start?
Coverage starts on ITV4 and STV at 7pm, one hour before kickoff at Hampden Park at 8pm.
The STV coverage will be presented by Raman Bhardwaj and Sheelagh McLaren, while Seema Jaswhal fronts the ITV program.
