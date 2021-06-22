Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed the date by which she hopes all adults in Scotland will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, the First Minister said that the Scottish Government aims to provide everyone over the age of 18 in Scotland with their second jab by September 12.
It comes as the Scottish Government lay out a new plan for the easing of lockdown restrictions amid a surge in Covid-19 cases due to the Delta variant.
When will I receive my second vaccine?
Ms Sturgeon confirmed some key dates during her briefing by which she hopes different groups will be fully vaccinated.
By this Sunday, June 27, everyone in the top nine priority groups should have received their second vaccine.
These nine groups make up over 50% of the adult population in Scotland and it is estimated that they accounted for 99% of Covid deaths prior to the vaccination rollout.
All 40-49-year-olds should be double vaccinated by July 26, and all 30-39-year-olds by August 20.
All adults in Scotland should have received both doses of the vaccine by September 12.
How many people in Scotland have received the vaccine today?
What will happen after all adults are vaccinated?
After everyone over the age of 18 in Scotland has received both doses of the vaccine, the Government may look at providing third doses or booster jabs, in accordance with advice from the JCVI.
It will also consider vaccinating children aged 12-17 depending on the advice and data available.
