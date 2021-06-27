What is it?

A budget fitness tracker with some nifty features.

Good points?

Ease of use and navigation have been improved greatly and compare well against more expensive rival products. The 3.7cm (1.4in) AMOLED display provides plenty of screen space to ensure the interface is not cluttered.

Operational running time of the battery stands at an impressive 14 days at full usage with all settings active. A single 10 minute fast magnetic charge will allow for up to three days of wearable tracking.

Functions include intelligent 24-hour heart rate monitor which can detect abnormal beat patterns, blood oxygen level monitor, step counter, sleep monitor and female cycle tracker.

There are 10 trackable professional workout modes ranging from standard activities such as running, cycling and swimming, as well as less predictable exercise equipment movements like rowing, elliptical and freestyle workouts.

Connectivity is achieved through Bluetooth to your smartphone which provides location data and gives you control over music playback, remote camera shutter, reminders and message notifications.

You can also use the device to locate your phone and set alarms, stopwatches and timers for additional sporting endeavours. Customisable watch face options are a pleasant surprise and fun to use.

Bad points?

There are some limitations which may dissuade potential users such as no built-in GPS and a less than clear device compatibility list where a particular feature may not work with all phones.

Best for ...

Those looking for a cheap but comprehensive entry into personal fitness tracking and all the benefits it brings.

Avoid if ...

You would rather not be tethered to a smartphone for your GPS and location tracking information.

Score: 8/10.

Honor Band 6 Fitness Tracker, £39.79 (amazon.co.uk)