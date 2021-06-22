When Rishi Sunak told the Commons today that it was his “hope and expectation” that lockdown restrictions would be lifted in England from July 19, he was confirming his role as the UK Government’s Mr Steady.
Not gloomy, not giddy, the text book pair of safe hands an electorate likes to see in a Chancellor.
Yet elsewhere Mr Sunak was presenting a different, more personal, face to the world, telling Twenty Minute VC podcast that he likes listening to Britney Spears while breaking a sweat on his Peloton bike at 6am.
