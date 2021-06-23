It's peak pollen season in Scotland, but some hay fever sufferers are struggling more than usual this year.

While those of us without allergies may celebrate the warm weather, hay fever sufferers are blighted with worse symptoms as the temperatures creep up and more pollen is released into the air.

Unfortunately the pollen forecast does not look set to improve, but why is it so high this year and what can you do to reduce your hay fever symptoms?

Why is hay fever so bad at the moment?

One of the wettest May's on record may have been bad news for the summer feeling, but it did offer some respite to hay fever sufferers by decreasing the concentration of pollen in the air.

The recent increase in temperature however has caused more pollen to be released into the air, bringing tears to the eyes of hay fever sufferers around the country.

Tree pollen is likely to be highest when temperatures are between 13-15 degrees, while grass pollen peaks between 18-28 degrees.

The good news is that a summer heatwave could improve hay fever symptoms, with pollen levels declining dramatically above 28 degrees.

What is the pollen forecast for the next week?

Pollen in Scotland is set to hover around medium levels this week, though central and southern Scotland could see high levels on Wednesday.

How bad your symptoms get can also depend on where you live: people in urban areas are less likely than those in the countryside to be severely affected.

How can I reduce my hay fever symptoms?





NHS advises trying to avoid exposure to pollen as much as possible by taking measures such as wearing wraparound sunglasses, changing your clothes after being outside and applying Vaseline to nasal openings to trap pollen grains.