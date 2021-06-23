Budget airline easyJet has scrapped flights between Scotland and Manchester due to the travel ban in place since Monday.

Routes from Scottish cities Aberdeen and Edinburgh to Manchester are new to the company's flight schedule, but will not operate while the current travel ban is in place.

The travel ban has hit the headlines this week due to a public spat between Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who announced the ban on Friday June 18, three days before it was imposed.

What will happen to customers booked on these flights?





An easyJet spokeperson said that customers booked on flights between Scotland and Manchester would be notified of the cancellations and offered a variety of options.

These include "transferring their trip to an alternative destination on easyJet’s network or to a later date free of charge, and receiving either a voucher or refund for the entire value of their whole booking."

The company apologised for "any inconvenience".

What's the latest between Nicola Sturgeon and Andy Burnham?





Public exchanges between Labour Mayor Andy Burnham and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon have been taking place since the weekend, with both sides making pointed accusations.

When Mr Burnham criticised the "double standards" of the initial ban, Ms Sturgeon hit back by suggesting his involvement was for political gain in a potential future Labour leadership contest.

Mr Burnham responded by stating he was sticking up for the people of Manchester who had lost out as a result of the ban.

Why can I not travel to Manchester?

The Scottish government announced a ban on all non-essential travel between Scotland and Manchester and Salford at the end of last week, with the ban coming into action on Monday June 21.

It was introduced amid concerns about high rates of Covid in the English region due the Delta variant.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the ban was necessary to try and "minimise circulation of the virus".

