With the school holidays just around the corner, people across Scotland have one question on their lips: Where can I go on holiday this summer?

As Covid rates increase and bans on non-essential travel are implemented, holidays hang in the balance.

Will you be able to get away this summer, and if so, where? Here's everything you need to know...

Am I allowed to go on holiday in the UK this summer?





Yes, you can go on holiday in the UK this summer.

Currently you can travel from Scotland to most parts of the UK, excluding Manchester, Salford and Blackburn with Darwen and Bolton, to which non-essential travel is banned.

You can also travel freely to the Republic of Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

All tourist accomodation re-opened in Scotland on April 26 meaning you can travel for domestic holidays.

You can also travel to accomodation in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Can I travel to the Scottish islands this summer?

You can travel to the Scottish islands this summer but the Government are encouraging people to take a test before departure to keep Covid away from the island communities.

If travelling to an island you should take a test three days before departure and another test on the day of departure.

Lateral flow tests can be ordered from the Government website.

Who can I stay with?





This depends on where you are travelling as the rules are different for each home nation.

In Scotland six people from three households can share self-catered accomodation but you can only share a room with someone from your household.

In England two households regardless of their size or six people from multiple households can share self-catered accomodation.

In Wales you can only share accomodation with your household or extended household.

In Northern Ireland six people from two households can share accomodation.

Can I go abroad this summer?





Travel abroad is slightly more tricky.

International travel for leisure purposes is no longer illegal in Scotland but the Government has stressed that "this does not mean it is advisable".

Countries are deemed red, amber or green and have different quarantine rules depending on the colour.

Although you don't have to quarantine when travelling back from a green listed country, the restrictions could change at any time meaning travel to a green country still comes with an element of risk.

What list is each country on?