Salt & Chilli Oriental, Edinburgh
Chef Jimmy Lee has announced plans to open Salt & Chilli Oriental, his popular street food brand, in Edinburgh. The new restaurant will be in the much anticipated St James Quarter within the new Bonnie & Wild Scottish marketplace this July. It will serve up comforting Chinese classics alongside curious fusion concoctions, mixing conventional Hong Kong street food with a strong dose of modern Scottish attitude. Sign me up!
Vega at Yotel, Glasgow
Taking over the seventh floor of Yotel Glasgow and offering epic cityscape views, Vega will blast off in mid-July with an emphasis on big tunes and beautiful drinks, playing host to some of the city's hottest DJs every weekend. The rooftop setting, designed specifically for the Instagram set, transports guests into an era inspired by Glasgow's music scene and British pop culture with a distinct "space-age" vibe. Bring on the party!
The Lawn, North Berwick
This summer, a new restaurant with breathtaking coastal views will open in one of Scotland's most picturesque seaside towns. The Lawn, at Marine North Berwick as part of the Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts collection, will be accompanied by The Bass Rock, a stylish, laid-back bar and lounge. Chris Niven, who previously served as executive chef at The Adamson in St Andrews and The Scotsman Hotel in Edinburgh, will oversee the restaurant's menu, which will include an all-day, seasonal à la carte menu as well as a daily changing set lunch menu.
Phil MacHugh is Managing Director at SKAPA and one of Scotland's most influential communicators. Follow: IG @iamphilmachugh
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.