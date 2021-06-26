What’s the story?
Susan Calman’s Grand Week By The Sea.
Another road trip?
Affirmative. This new five-part series on Channel 5 takes in popular – some may say classic – seaside haunts that many of us think fondly of.
What’s the itinerary?
Great Yarmouth, Brighton, St Ives, Southend-on-Sea and Blackpool.
Kiss-me-quick hats and candy floss?
That’s the vibe. Glasgow-born Calman proves a good sport by getting stuck into an array of weird and wacky activities.
READ MORE: Kirsty Wark on why the magic of Arran keeps calling her back
Such as?
While visiting Great Yarmouth on the Norfolk coast, Calman joins a synchronised swimming performance and learns the secret of how to get letters inside a stick of rock. Brighton sees her enjoy a game of beach volleyball, St Ives brings seal spotting and Blackpool is bingo heaven.
At Southend-on-Sea, our intrepid explorer attempts to invent a quirky ice cream sundae, learns what it takes to run a five-star guesthouse and takes part in a life-saving exercise with RNLI volunteers.
Any famous faces?
Birds of a Feather star Linda Robson, comedians Zoe Lyons and Joe Pasquale, MP-turned-author Gyles Brandreth and Calman’s former Strictly Come Dancing partner Kevin Clifton.
READ MORE: Great escapes: 25 of the best books to read this summer
When can I watch?
Susan Calman’s Grand Week By The Sea begins on Channel 5, Monday, 8pm. The series then continues Tuesday to Friday this week.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.