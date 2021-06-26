What’s the story?

Susan Calman’s Grand Week By The Sea.

Another road trip?

Affirmative. This new five-part series on Channel 5 takes in popular – some may say classic – seaside haunts that many of us think fondly of.

What’s the itinerary?

Great Yarmouth, Brighton, St Ives, Southend-on-Sea and Blackpool.

Kiss-me-quick hats and candy floss?

That’s the vibe. Glasgow-born Calman proves a good sport by getting stuck into an array of weird and wacky activities.

Such as?

While visiting Great Yarmouth on the Norfolk coast, Calman joins a synchronised swimming performance and learns the secret of how to get letters inside a stick of rock. Brighton sees her enjoy a game of beach volleyball, St Ives brings seal spotting and Blackpool is bingo heaven.

At Southend-on-Sea, our intrepid explorer attempts to invent a quirky ice cream sundae, learns what it takes to run a five-star guesthouse and takes part in a life-saving exercise with RNLI volunteers.

Any famous faces?

Birds of a Feather star Linda Robson, comedians Zoe Lyons and Joe Pasquale, MP-turned-author Gyles Brandreth and Calman’s former Strictly Come Dancing partner Kevin Clifton.

When can I watch?

Susan Calman’s Grand Week By The Sea begins on Channel 5, Monday, 8pm. The series then continues Tuesday to Friday this week.