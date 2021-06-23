The Scottish fashion market offers us a host of ethical, bold and vibrant brands. Whether opting for a traditional aesthetic or embracing modern trends, the sector continues to grow and reach a wider audience. Here we spotlight some key players generating plenty of interest…

Hunter Kingsley

Hunter Kingsley is a bespoke tailors and boutique in Newmarket Street in Ayr. The store retains the original 60s interior of wooden panelling and brass detailing of a former jewellers whilst boasting contemporary features such as the iconic bright yellow canopy and decadent dried foliage.

Established in 2018 Hunter Kingsley is fast becoming the voice of modern sartorialism in Scotland, gaining a reputation for impeccably tailored suits and Highlandwear with a focus on design, colour and texture. The Ayr based business work by appointment, closing the store for every client to ensure undisrupted time and dedication to designing a beautiful and perfect fitting suit in a relaxed and comfortable setting.

With a modern approach to tailoring, Hunter Kingsley draw inspiration from classic styles, whilst using the finest fabrics from across the UK to create garments that epitomise contemporary luxury and timelessness. In addition to their bespoke tailoring and Highlandwear offering, Hunter Kingsley carries a curated selection of accessories from ties to socks as well as a bespoke shirt service, catering to any occasion that requires sartorial elegance.

Weddings play a big part of the business with grooms, and brides, enjoying the Hunter Kingsley service, creating a beautiful and unique suit for their big day. From tweeds and cashmeres, perfect for rustic Highland nuptials to mohair and silk dinner suits for elegant and refined black tie affairs, Hunter Kingsley create the perfect suit for your perfect day.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit hunterkingsley.com

====================================================

Mika & Me

Mika & Me is the first optician in Britain to offer Japanese aspheric lenses as standard; these lenses dominate the market in Asia because they are thinner, flatter, and lighter. Mika & Me digitally fit these lenses and customers can walk out the store with their brand-new glasses in under an hour. The origins of Mika come from owner Barry’s business trip to Tokyo many moons ago. Mika was his first American Japanese translator – who helped him discover what an extraordinary place Japan is and how they do many things differently to the way we do in the UK.

Mika & Me, located in Glasgow’s trendy West End sell a stunning range of prescription glasses and sunglasses from designers all over the world. These include Booth & Bruce, Calvin Klein, Le Specs, Finlay and Karl Lagerfeld. They are also the only retailer in Scotland to sell the Victoria Beckham range of frames.

All of the frames have been handpicked by the specialist design team and with over 200 different shapes, sizes and colours, Mika & Me endeavour to find something to suit any gender, age and style!

Find out more at www.mikaandme.com

=====================================================

Trakke

Trakke is an award-winning Scottish lifestyle brand specialising in timeless waxed canvas bags and accessories.

Founded by Alec Farmer in 2010, Trakke combines timeless design with the highest quality British-made materials to create stylish, versatile and durable products that are guaranteed for life.

Passionate about producing long-lasting, sustainable products using environmentally conscious methods and materials, Trakke's products are made in Scotland at their own, in house workshop, using materials sourced from within the British Isles including Halley Stevenson who is based in Dundee and supplies the custom waxed canvas used each day.

Over the ten years of Trakke, Alec and the team have collaborated on numerous other Scottish brands such as Frightened Rabbit, Dear Green Coffee Roasters, JURA and the Botanist. One of the more unique things that Trakke offer is the Lifetime Guarantee. The company offer a free repairs service that covers defects in workmanship and materials allowing customers to have the peace of mind that if their bag develops an issue through no fault of their own, they'll get it sorted.

There are now Trakke customers in 100 countries around the world with nearly half of exports heading out internationally each month with the United States being the biggest area outside of the U.K. - there's even a backpack somewhere in Antarctica!

In the last year, Trakke has realised the importance of shopping local and no grocery run would be complete without a reliable and reusable tote. This month the company has launched the Messages Tote – a super-durable, easily packable Tote that is designed for your everyday carry and it's built to last. At Trakke, everything they do is based on supporting local. Each Tote is made by hand, using ethically sourced local materials in Glasgow.

To find out more please visit www.trakke.co.uk

=====================================================

Very Spexy Optical Boutique

Located within one of the oldest buildings in Peterhead, the team from Very Spexy Optical Boutique is working hard to change the landscape of eyewear style in Scotland.

Jon Mitchell, the owner and spectacle maker from Very Spexy has had 20 years industry experience and feels that the outdated way that we offer glasses during a visit to the optician needs to change.

Eyewear found on the High Street is largely mass produced and for this reason Jon only buys from smaller designers or manufacturers of niche and luxury products. You can have a lot of fun when you play with colour and shapes, and each face is different, so expert advice is required when making an eyewear purchase. Very Spexy stock eyewear from some of the best eyewear manufacturers in the word for example AHLEM, Blake Kuwahara, Theo Eyewear, Paul Smith & Caron Eyewear – most pieces are handmade and are unique to each wearer.

In the 18 months since founding Very Spexy Jon has welcomed some influencers as clients such as Baroness Michelle Mone, international DJ Maher Daniel & celebrity stylist and hair colour queen Sophia Hilton.

Very Spexy style clients during a one hour 1:1 appointment and would love to meet you if you'd like to explore amazing eyewear.

Find out more at www.veryspexy.com

====================================================

Sheila Fleet

Sheila Fleet is one of Scotland's leading designer-makers of gold, silver and platinum jewellery. She has built a strong global reputation for her distinctive designs thanks to her vision and enduring ability to create beautiful jewellery that is treasured by her customers. Drawing much of her inspiration from her beautiful Orcadian surroundings, all of Sheila's jewellery is designed, made and finished at her workshop in Orkney.

The designer’s latest collection, Bumblebee, is inspired by nature like many of her designs. Inspired summer days in her garden with her grandchildren, when flowers are in bloom and bumblebees are a familiar sound.

The collection is available in Black & Yellow enamel, as well as 9ct Yellow Gold and enamelled 18ct Yellow gold. Since launching, the collection has expanded with vibrant new enamel colours Hot Pink and Blue & Black. And additionally, she has created the Great Yellow Bumblebee collection which launched earlier this summer. Designed to closely resemble the marking of the rare Great Yellow bumblebee, with its distinctive yellow tail.

The designer chose to support the Bumblebee Conservation Trust through this collection. A donation* from each sale from this collection goes towards supporting the important work that they do. All UK purchase also comes with a free wildflower seed mix, to help grow bee-friendly gardens.

*5% of the nett purchase price (excluding VAT) is donated to the Bumblebee Conservation Trust when you buy this jewellery.

Great Yellow Bumblebee collection: sheilafleet.com/collections/great-yellow-bumblebee

Bumblebee collection: sheilafleet.com/collections/bumblebee

Website: www.sheilafleet.com

=====================================================

Moda Dea

Specialising in beautiful occasion wear for mothers of the bride and groom, the award-winning Moda Dea boutique can help you plan your whole outfit.

The seasoned professionals at Moda Dea know that outfit shopping can be a little stressful, they offer a 45minute Personal Shopping experience, from clothes to hats, shoes, bags and even jewellery too.

Striving to stock something for everyone, staff are continually sourcing new clothing ranges from places as far flung as Milan. With styles to suit all tastes, body shapes and budgets, the friendly team make it their mission to ensure customers leave happy.

Stocking sizes eight to 26, from traditional mother of the bride and groom outfits to cocktail dresses, fabulous cruise wear, ballgowns and more, there’s something for every occasion – both casual and smart. From shoes to bags, hats, fascinators and accessories, customers can complete their outfit in-store.

Thanks to their Rainbow Club shoes, the option to choose a stunning shoe colour-matched to an outfit is available, along with shopping the range of accessories, which includes scarfs and jewellery. With a great selection of styles, sizes, accessories and excellent customer service, Moda Dea were proud to win Best Fashion Boutique at the Glasgow Retail Business awards 2018 and were finalists at Scotland’s Business Awards.

Moda Dea are also pleased to offer a Curvy Corner, stocking outfits designed to flatter curves and ensure women feel great. With sizes ranging from 16-28, there is a dress for every shape and size and the team are on hand with a personal shopper service to help dress, offer advice on sizing, style, colours and accessories.

Moda Dea is open seven days a week: Monday to Wednesday 10am – 6pm, Thursday 10am – 7pm, Friday 10am – 6pm, Saturday 10am – 6pm, and Sunday 11am – 6pm.

Find the shop at 98 Cross Arthurlie Street, Barrhead or call 0141 881 4503 to speak with a member of staff or follow @ModaDea on Facebook.

www.motherofthebrideglasgow.co.uk