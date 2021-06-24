The UK Government is set to ban TV adverts for junk food before 9pm as part of its plans to tackle obesity.

Ads for foods high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) will no longer be shown on television before 9pm at night in an attempt to reduce the amount of fast food content children see.

The announcement has been scaled back from initial proposals which suggested a total ban on all junk food advertising, with this plan focussing specifically on HFSS foods.

Will the ban be applicable in Scotland?

Yes, the ban will be applicable in Scotland because broadcasting is currently reserved to Westminster.

Why are the Government introducing these restrictions on adverts?

According to NHS Digital, over 60% of the UK's population is overweight or obese, a percentage which has been increasing over the past 30 years.

People from disadvantaged backgrounds are most likley to suffer from obesity, with the majority of problems beginning in childhood.

By introducing this ban, the Government aims to reduce children's exposure to unhealthy foods which are more likely to contribute to childhood obesity.

What will it mean for fast food chains?

The restrictions are among some of the toughest marketing restrictions in the world and are likely to have a big impact on the £600 million spent annually by brands on food advertising.

The ban could also cost broadcasters millions in revenue.

However, adverts will be allowed to continue via online radio and podcasts, and companies can promote their products on their social media platforms and their own websites.

Brand only advertising will also be allowed to continue on TV, with the ban targeting individual HFSS products.

What do the public think about the ban?

A survey previously carried out by Obesity Action Scotland found that the majority of Scots supported a pre-9pm ban on junk food advertising.

74% of participants thought a ban on junk food adverts before 9pm, while 67% felt that children would have a healthier diet if they saw less adverts for junk food.