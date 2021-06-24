Scotland's first & Other Stories shop is making its debut today as part of Edinburgh's new St James Quarter which is finally open after five years of construction.
The high street brand is frequently worn by Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Holly Willoughby and is likely to cause excitement among shoppers.
Another Scotland exclusive opening is SushiSamba, with Edinburgh joining the list of prestigious locations including London, Dubai, Las Vegas and Amsterdam.
The restaurant chain celebrates Japanese, Peruvian and Brazilian fusion food and is famous for its extravagent interiors.
What other shops can be found at St James Quarter?
Here are all the shops in St James Quarter:
- Boots
- Breitling and Omega Boutique
- Goldsmiths
- H&M
- Hotel Chocolat
- JD Sports
- Miele
- Next
- Pandora
- Russell & Bromley
- Sunglasses Hut
- Dune London
- Tommy Hilfiger
- Calvin Klein
- Kurt Geiger
- Peloton
- Carvela
- John Lewis and Partners
- & Other Stores
- Zara
- Bank of Scotland
- Pull and Bear
- Bershka
- Stradivarius
- The Perfume Shop
- Mango
- Superdrug
- Three
- Rituals
- Lego Store
- The Body Shop
- L'Occitane
What else can be found at the new shopping centre?
It's not just shops; St James Quarter is also home to restaurants, entertainment venues and even hotels!
Here's everything else that can be found at the centre:
- The Alchemist
- @pizza
- Five Guys
- Bonnie & Wild food hall
- Joelato
- East Pizzas
- Sushi Samba
- Lane 7 bowling
- Everyman Cinema
- Roomzzz Aparthotels
- W Hotel
- Tortilla
- Black Sheep Coffee
- Bross Bagels
- Salerno Pizza
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.