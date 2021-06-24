For years, menopause has been one of those subjects people tend to shy away from. Despite the fact it will affect around half of the population, many choose to stay quiet on the issue, brushing it under the carpet for fear of making others feel uncomfortable at the mere mention of the word.

This is particularly true in the workplace, where menopause remains somewhat of an anathema. However, it feels as though this could be slowly starting to change. The effects of menopause are being discussed more openly and following a recent documentary fronted by Davina McCall, which examined the symptoms and treatments available, some may feel more empowered to broach the subject with their colleagues and management.

Liam Entwistle, a leading employment solicitor and chairman at law firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie LLP, believes more employers should take steps to introduce

menopause policies in their workplaces, in order to better acknowledge and recognise the effects menopause can have on those experiencing it.

Entwistle said: “As menopause is a biological fact it should be spoken about openly, but for some reason it remains a taboo subject in many workplaces.

“Despite the fact some employees experience psychological effects or physiological symptoms, which can be truly debilitating, there remains a distinct lack of dedicated support.”

Such a policy could potentially include access to flexible working as well as access to support services such as counselling or career advice. Entwistle believes introducing additional support would also have business benefits in areas such as staff retention, dignity in the workplace and mental health.

He said: “Of course, not everyone is affected by menopause in the same way, so some employers are simply unsure of the most appropriate way to provide support

without stigmatising female employees by introducing some kind of blanket policy.

“Employers may be fearful they appear to be discriminating against women - but, on the other hand, it could be argued that failing to acknowledge menopause is a form of age and gender discrimination in itself.

“While we can’t legislate for every possible change people may go through in their lives, we do know that roughly half the working population will experience menopause at some point in their working life.”

Entwistle believes workplaces — including partnerships and associations - need to create an environment where employees can have an open dialogue on the subject, noting that a number of women’s advocate groups are promoting better understanding of this subject, while some organisations have even started to introduce “menopause policies”.

But he believes there is still a long way to go when it comes to removing the stigma around discussing menopause in the workplace. He concluded: “It is essential that any such policy does not patronise or alienate employees. It must empower the workforce and let workers know they have options.

“My first piece of advice to any employer considering this type of policy would be to talk to your employees. Engage with them and enter into an open dialogue to find out what kind of policy they’d welcome, challenges they foresee, and any first-hand experience they have of dealing with this issue in the workplace.

“Employers have the opportunity to be really forwarding thinking and lead the way here. Even if the law doesn’t specifically recognise menopause in the workplace yet, as an employer you can take steps to do so.”

