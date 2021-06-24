A total of 31,908,103 second doses of Covid-19 vaccine have now been delivered in the UK, meaning the equivalent of 60.6% of adults are fully vaccinated.

But how do vaccination rates compare across the four nations?

In Scotland, a total of 2,631,533 second doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered, meaning the equivalent of 59.3% of its adult population is fully vaccinated.

This places it third in the UK, behind Wales who lead with 62.3% and England at 60.7% but ahead of Northern Ireland who sit at 57.2%.

An estimated 83.3% of adults in Scotland have received a first dose – behind Wales again but ahead of England and Northern Ireland.

In Wales 89.0% of adults have had a first dose - in England that's 82.6% and in Northern Ireland it's 79.2%.

The Scottish Government has said all adults will be booked in for their first dose of vaccine by June 27.

Scotland has managed to get more than 90% of people in all age groups 55 and over fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures from Public Health Scotland.

Among younger age groups, 81.5% of those aged 50 to 54 are estimated to have had both doses, along with 37.3% of those aged 40 to 49.

Estimates from NHS England show that 91.9% of people aged 80 and over are likely to have received both doses of vaccine, along with 97.8% of people aged 70 to 79, 94.0% of those aged 60 to 69 and 87.6% of people aged 50 to 59.

So far 47.0% of people aged 40 to 49 are estimated to be fully vaccinated.

Wales has managed to get more than 90% of people in all age groups 65 and over fully vaccinated, while 89.3% of people aged 60 to 64 are estimated to have had both doses.

Among younger age groups, 85.1% of people aged 55 to 59 have received both jabs, as well as 76.4% of those aged 50 to 54 and 49.2% of those aged 40 to 49.

In Northern Ireland, a estimated 95.2% of people aged 80 and over are fully vaccinated, however, along with 95.4% of 70 to 79-year-olds and 95.1% of 60 to 69-year-olds.

Among 50 to 59-year-olds the estimate is lower, at 79.3%, according to the Northern Ireland Department of Health.