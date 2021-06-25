A SIX month delay in a response from the Scottish Government on correspondence from Glasgow City Council over funding for the reopening of the city’s culture and leisure facilities was bordering on contemptuous.



This was the claim was made at city council meeting yesterday, with councillors also disappointed that their letter to the finance minister Kate Forbes on December 16, 2020 did not merit a reply at ministerial level.

After a motion was passed last December, the council wrote to Ms Forbes asking what further funding was available.

Earlier this year the council itself agreed to give a minimum guarantee of £100m over the next four years to the arms length organisation Glasgow Life which runs the city’s culture and leisure, which has allowed 90 venues to reopen.

Some of the venues run by Glasgow Life

The local authority’s final full council session before recess was told a response to their letter had been received this month and dated June 8 2021 from Andrew Sinclair, Depute Director of Active Scotland who stated in the letter he had been asked to reply as the division who are responsible for the policy advice for this issue and did apologise for the length of time it had taken to respond.

Green Councillor Jon Molyneux led a motion in regard to responses the council receives and said: “I really think this is about the council taking a stand for what may seem disrespectful even if that wasn’t the intent. I don’t think this council should have to wait six months for a response from any government even in a pandemic nor do I think we should be content with the content of the response which doesn’t engage the specific issues facing Glasgow which were the focus of the motion. I think we all agree as elected members there is a strong case for a new funding model and for greater national funding of Glasgow’s cultural assets. I think we should expect Scottish ministers and not their officials to engage with this issue. My motion asks us to note my dissatisfaction with the handling of the matter and to urge ministers to engage seriously in these issues facing Glasgow.”

Labour Councillor Archie Graham said: “It is deeply disappointing that the finance minister hasn’t had the courtesy or the manners to respond to this council and instead gets Mr Andrew Sinclair to respond to us. That is bordering on contemptuous. It really is shocking and is indicative of the way that this city and this council is treated by the Scottish Government and has been for over a decade now.”

SNP Councillor Richard Bell, speaking on behalf of the SNP group, said: “Of course we would want a ministerial response from this but I would remind colleagues that we are in the middle of a national pandemic and that we have also had a Scottish Parliament election where the SNP government have been returned to power with an increased share of the vote. I think we have to be very mindful of the issues that are in front of us and how those can be dealt with. The way to get the Scottish Government to respond is not by hitting it with a big stick, it is through negotiation and discussion.”

An amended motion was agreed that in all correspondence with government bodies, officers and Lord Provost are mandated to pursue response from Ministerial level if such replies are not immediately forthcoming.

Glasgow's Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum has reopened

In response the funding question, Mr Sinclair highlighted the value of the overall support package for councils from Scottish Government added up to £1.5 billion.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Ministers recognise how difficult it has been throughout the pandemic for local authorities like Glasgow City Council, who are the guardians of the city’s cultural and community assets.

“We take seriously the Council’s concerns; the value of the overall COVID-19 support package for councils now totals more than £1.5 billion.

“The Scottish Government has received an unprecedented amount of correspondence during the pandemic and has apologised for the time it has taken to respond to the motion on the reopening of the Glasgow Life venues.

“We recognise the huge importance of the role Glasgow Life performs and we are doing everything we can to ensure this vital work continues as soon as the pandemic allows.”



