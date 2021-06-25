UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been accused of having an 'affair' with his close aide Gina Coladangelo.

The Sun newspaper printed pictures of Mr Hancock, who is married with three children, in a close embrace with his unpaid advisor Gina Coladangelo who he knows from University.

Mr Hancock was recently forced to defend his position as Health Secretary after coming under fire from Dominic Cummings, former aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Amid rumours of the alleged affair, here's everything you need to know about Gina Coladangelo...

Who is Gina Coladangelo?

Gina Coladangelo is the woman with whom Health Secretary Matt Hancock is having an alleged affair.

The pair have been friends since attending Oxford University together, with both studying politics, philosophy and economics (PPE) and graduating in 1998.

Ms Codangelo is the the marketing and communications director at high street fashion and lifestyle retailer Oliver Bonas, which was founded by her husband Oliver Tress.

The mother-of-three began working for the Government last September when she was made non-executive director at the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Within the role, millionaire Ms Coladangelo scrutinizes decisions made by the department and according to the Sunday Times, takes home £15,000 of taxpayer money.

In March this year, Ms Coladangelo was appointed the role of unpaid advsior to Matt Hancock on a six month contract beginning in March, which sparked concerns over "chumocracy".

Is Matt Hancock married?

Yes, Matt Hancock has been married to Martha Hoyer Millar since 2006, and they live in Little Thurlow with their two sons and one daughter.

Has Matt Hancock addressed rumours of the affair?

Matt Hancock is yet to comment on the affair but last night a friend of his stated: “He has no comment on personal matters. No rules have been broken.”