GB News boss Andrew Neil is taking a break from presenting the channel just two weeks after launching it.

The broadcaster, 72, has been a permanent fixture on the controversial network since it launched on June 13.

However, he confirmed last night that he’d be taking some time off presenting, with Colin Brazier stepping in for him.

On closing his self-titled news show last night, Neil said: “That’s it for tonight and from me for the next few weeks.

“But I leave you in the safe and professional hands of Colin Brazier.”

GB News has been mocked online over technical issues and set quality – with the channel being marred with sound and visual problems over the initial few days.

Handing over to ‘Tonight With Dan Wootton’, Neil accepted the “rocky” start, thanking viewers for their commitment and promised a return to presenting.

He said: "I’ll be back before the summer is out and when you least expect it so stay tuned.

"But before I take this break, let me say this," he continued. "Yes, we had a bit of a rocky start with the launch of GB News.

"We’re a start-up, they’re always a bit rocky these start-ups. But we are up and running as you can see, we get better every day and there’s clearly an appetite for what we’re doing.

"And in two short weeks, we’ve already built a loyal audience which has beaten all of our expectations, it’s often bigger than the other news channels and it’s growing.

"That’s the real story about GB News to date and you won’t often read that in the papers.

"So on behalf of GB News, I say to all of our viewers, thank you. We won’t let you down and you ain't seen nothing yet."