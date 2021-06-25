Trustees from the Scottish Dark Sky Observatory have confirmed that the wooden structure has been 'completely destroyed' following Wednesday's fire.

Staff and Trustees at the observatory have broken their silence over the blaze, confirming in a statement released today the 'terrible news' that it has been burnt to the ground. They say the incident has left them 'devastated'.

Wednesday's scenes saw the popular site situated near Dalmellington go up in flames in what cops have deemed 'suspicious' circumstances. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The fire took hold in the early hours of Wednesday morning [June 23]. Fire crews attended but the damage caused by the blaze was, in the end, 'extremely significant'.

The statement read: "It is with extremely heavy hurts that Trustees and Staff share with you the terrible news that the Scottish Dark Sky Observatory was completely destroyed by the fire in the early hours of Wednesday 23 June 2021.

"We apologise for the delay in posting this statement. However, as we hope you will fully appreciate, we have needed the last 48 hours to process our shock at what has happened and also to assess and prioritise the immediate actions required of us.

"The tragedy has devastated all those who have put so much time and effort into developing the Observatory into a successful and popular educational and tourism asset for the local area and for Scotland. The enormity of the loss is slowly sinking in."

The Observatory are asking those currently holding tickets or vouchers to bear with them as they recover their 'administrative capabilities'.