The Scottish Government has updated its green list for foreign travel, with destinations including the Balearic Islands and Malta.

The changes come just in time for the school summer holidays and mirror those of the UK Government, which has also expanded its green list.

People travelling from green listed destinations are not required to isolate upon return, but must take a PCR test.

Here are all the countires on Scotland's green list...

What countries are on Scotland's green list?

New additions were made to Scotland's green list for foreign travel on Thursday June 25 as schools across the country break up for summer holidays.

Countries on Scotland's green list are as follows:

Malta

Madeira

Balearics

Antigua

Barbados

Bermuda

Barbuda

Dominica

Grenada

Anguilla

Montserrat

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Pitcairn

Turks

Caicos Islands

What islands do the Balearics include?

The Balearics consist of Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca and Formentera.

The Scottish government has said it will be closely monitoring the position of the Balearics before the next review date in three weeks, which means their green listed status could be subject to change.

Were any countries added to the red list?





Some countries were added to the red list, including Tunisia, the Dominican Republic and Uganda.

Other countries new to the red list were Eritrea, Haiti and Mongolia.

What do the different lists mean?

Green listed countries mean you do not have to self isolate upon return, but you must take a PCR test.

If you are returning from an amber listed country you must self isolate at home and take two PCR tests, one on day two of isolation and one of day eight.

People travelling from red listed countries must enter an isolation hotel.

Will people who are double vaccinated still have to isolate upon return from amber listed countries?





The Scottish Government is currently considering lifting amber list restrictions for people who have received both doses of the vaccine, however no decision is expected imminently.

What list is each country on?



