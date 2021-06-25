The Scottish Parliament is on recess from June 26 2021, but what exactly does this mean for Scottish politics?

Parliament recesses are breaks from normal order and usually take place several times a year in line with school and bank holidays.

What do these recesses mean for politics in Scotland? Here's everything you need to know...

What are Parliament recesses?





Parliament recesses are breaks in the normal schedule when there are no meetings in the Chamber and no committee meetings.

The summer recess is often seen as a "summer holiday" for MSPs, although it is unlikely they will take the whole recess to recuperate.

Do MSPs continue working during Parliament recess?

The recess allows MSPs to spend an extended period of time in their own constituency and therefore with their constituents.

MSPs are likely to take advantage of this time to maintain or increase rapport with their constituents by attending local events and generally keeping a fairly high profile.

Recesses give MSPs time to make the visits that they might in normal times be too busy to carry out.

Do First Minister's Questions continue during recess?

No, First Minister's Questions will not continue during recess.

However, Parliament will be recalled virtually twice over the course of the summer recess to allow MSPs to hear Covid announcements and subsequently ask the Scottish Government questions.

Can Parliament be recalled at any time?

Parliament can be recalled from recess on request of the Government.

For example, Parliament was recalled during recess in April following the death of Prince Philip to allow politicians in Scotland to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Can I still contact my MSP during Parliamentary recess?





Yes, you can still get in contact with your MSP during recesses and they may table questions to ask when Parliament returns.

When does the UK Parliament take summer recess?

The UK Parliament will take recess from July 22 until September 6.