Scotland has recorded 1,747 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours - significantly lower than yesterday's figures which hit a record high of 2,999 cases.
Two deaths were also recorded, three fewer than Thursday and Wednesday.
The two deaths recorded of someone who tested positive for the disease within the past 28 days brings the death toll under this measure is 7,708.
The test positivity rate was 6.9%, a slight decrease on Thursday before but a drop on totals seen earlier in the week.
Separate figures released by the National registers of Scotland put the figure at 10,150 deaths up to 20 June, as they include those where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 3,709,801 first doses of the Covid vaccination and 2,647,397 second doses.
A total of 188 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, a rise of 11 on the previous day, while 16 are in intensive care.
Scottish numbers: 25 June 2021
Summary
1,747 new cases of COVID-19 reported
26,794 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results
6.9% of these were positive
2 new reported death(s) of people who have tested positive
16 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
188 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
3,709,801 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,647,397 have received their second dose
