LIKE many firms working in the construction sector, Balfour Beatty know that investing in future talent is critical for their business.

This includes helping young people take the first steps in the world of work through Foundation Apprenticeships. Developed by Skills Development Scotland in partnership with industry, Foundation Apprenticeships offer secondary school pupils industry insight and experience that can lead on to a future career.

Taken over one or two years by senior phase school pupils as a subject alongside Nationals and Highers, completion of a Foundation Apprenticeship at SCQF Level 6 leads to an equivalent qualification to a Scottish Higher. Creating a pipeline of fresh talent into critical occupations in the Scottish economy, they are recognised by all Scottish universities and colleges, and can lead on to a job, such as a Modern or Graduate Apprenticeship, or on to further and higher education.

Over the past year, Balfour Beatty has used innovation and technology to ensure it continued to develop Scotland’s next generation of talent during the Covid-19 pandemic. The firm had planned to provide Foundation Apprentices from schools across the country with on-site work placements at major projects in Skye and Aberdeen last summer. School pupils were due to work on the Skye, Lochalsh and South West Ross Community Hospital development as part of their Business Skills Foundation Apprenticeship while Civil Engineering Foundation Apprentices in Aberdeen were due to contribute to the Union Terrace Gardens project.

However, when the pandemic struck, the firm was quick to develop a virtual programme which included monthly live webinars and business skills research projects for the apprentices to complete. As well as allowing the apprentices to complete their workplace modules, Balfour Beatty’s virtual approach equipped them with a solid knowledge of the business and an awareness of the variety of jobs which exist within Scotland’s construction sector.

Hector MacAulay MBE, Managing Director, Regional Scotland & Ireland and member of the Scottish Apprenticeship Advisory Board (SAAB), said: “Engaging with young people at significant points in their education is essential to provide them with the industry skills and knowledge they do not always obtain from traditional classroom-based lessons.

“Balfour Beatty have been extremely proud to deliver virtual work placement programmes for pupils completing Foundation Apprenticeships, working closely with North East Scotland College and West Highland College UHI to shape supports accordingly. We are proud to support our future generations by working closely with local colleges and providing opportunities for young people to learn more about careers within the construction industry.”

“We are delighted to support the nextgeneration of industry experts through engaging Foundation Apprentices with a virtual work experience.

“Working with Foundation Apprenticeships is a great way for businesses to identify and recruit young people into Modern and Graduate opportunities and work closely with emerging talent in Scotland. Balfour Beatty values its involvement with Foundation Apprenticeships and the collaborative partnership working with both North East Scotland College and West Highland College to develop virtual solutions in response to recent Covid-19 restrictions.”

This article was brought you in association with Skills Development Scotland