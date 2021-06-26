There have been 2,836 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 3 deaths in the same period.
Of the 33,569 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 8.9% were positive.
Yesterday, 1,747 new cases were reported.
18 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 197 in hospital.
3,730,101 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,666,827 have received their second dose
Today, the SNP claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson “risks jeopardising vital public health measures” by retaining Matt Hancock as Health Secretary.
A video of Mr Hancock in an embrace with Gina Coladangelo was published on Friday night by the Sun newspaper, sparking further calls for his departure.
