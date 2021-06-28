AT 330 million years old and 10 tonnes in weight, it's not exactly easy to move.

But the UK's largest plant fossil - an enormous tree trunk - has successfully been transported to a new home for safekeeping during restoration work at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE).

The ancient remains of Pitys withamii is the oldest tree in the RBGE.

Known as the Craigleith Tree, after the former sandstone quarry where it was excavated, the 10.5m long fossil has been part of the RBGE collection for almost 200 years.

It was moved from its usual home last week as part of the Garden’s multi-million pound Edinburgh Biomes project - the largest conservation project in its 350 year history.

The fossil’s 14 sections were each recorded using the latest 3D scanning techniques before being transported to their temporary home in the Garden’s nursery facility in the capital.

The prehistoric attraction is expected to return to the Garden in late 2027, when it could be displayed with new interpretation describing new discoveries made about it.

Nigel Larkin, the leading natural history conservator who oversaw the move, said: “Each segment of this fossil tree weighs between a quarter of a tonne and four tonnes, so it was a very delicate process but also required quite a lot of brute force, involving cranes, hoists, gantries and pallet trucks.

“Each segment had to be lifted and put on a bespoke pallet where I could clean each section - then turned so I could clean the undersides - before doing photogrammetry 3D scanning.

"This will give us a really nice detailed digital 3D model that we can use, not just as a conservation record in the future, but that people will be able to study.

“We can already see primeval tree rings and marks where Carboniferous creepy crawlies burrowed under the bark. Now that we have captured this information digitally in a way that it has never been recorded before, who knows what other secrets we might find.”

One of the world’s most ancient trees, Pitys withamii lived during the Earth’s Carboniferous period, when Scotland provided a tropical, swampy forest habitat. It stood around 12 metres high and had impressive frond-like leaves, and is thought to have been torn from the ground by flooding before becoming buried in its resting place.

The fossil was excavated from Edinburgh’s Craigleith Quarry - once the largest sandstone quarry in the capital and now the site of a retail park - in 1830.

Sections were sent to the RBGE as well as the then Natural History Museum of the University of Edinburgh and later also the newly established National Museum of Scotland, before the segments were all reunited at the RBGE in 1873 or 1874.

With restoration of the attraction’s iconic Glasshouses imminent, experts devised a plan to record and conserve the giant tree. It is hoped the work will reveal new information, including how old the tree was when it died.

Mr Larkin added: “This is not only the UK’s largest plant specimen that is fossilised but it is fossilised in very good detail.

“We might slice one of the sections and polish it so you can see the tree rings in really good detail, and even the cellular structure of the tree, which we know is preserved.

“By making that section and taking detailed photographs, that will not only help science but it will also help interpretation as children will be able to count the tree rings.

“Over the next few years, plans will be made about how this tree is interpreted in future and any science undertaken. The 3D digital models will not only help science and act as a benchmark for future conservation, but we can use them to either 3D print a replica or have a digital replica that people can zoom in on and look at, and discover what this tree would have looked like when it was alive.”

Fiona Inches, Glasshouse Manager at RBGE said: “The Craigleith tree is by far the oldest and largest specimen in our collection. It really demonstrates how plants have always been at the centre of life on Earth.”

The Edinburgh Biomes project will protect the Garden’s unique and globally important plant collection through the restoration of its public glasshouses; construction of new state-of-the-art research facilities; an energy centre to reduce carbon emissions; and a new plant health suite to combat plant pathogens.