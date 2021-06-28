Glasgow Science Centre reopens at 10am on 25 June for the summer and has lots of surprises for visitors.

The Explore! gallery on the first floor is aimed at budding scientists aged four upwards.

The Explore! gallery is full of new, interactive exhibits that will inspire and excite youngsters.

A new thermal imaging camera will let them see their bodies’ temperatures; a giant pulley system explains how force works and they can learn more about magnets, surface tension and gravity with black ferrofluid.

Visitors will be challenged to pop tennis balls out of giant tubes, make patterns in sand and build a 1.5m arch out of big blocks.

All the exhibits are hands on and designed to be as fun as they are educational. The Explore! gallery is supported by the Inspiring Science Fund – a partnership between UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and Wellcome.

The team have also been busy during lockdown with other improvements. As restrictions were lifted, they installed a new Changing Places toilet and family room and refurbished the entrance.

Stephen Breslin, chief executive of Glasgow Science Centre, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome visitors back to Glasgow Science Centre with so many new exhibits and improved facilities.

“The Explore! gallery is our vision for interactive exhibits that allow users to investigate scientific phenomena in a fun, accessible way. We are all scientists, and this gallery will ignite everyone’s interest in science, whether they are four or seventy-four.”

Visitors will notice that the outside of Glasgow Science Centre is undergoing a makeover.

Breslin continued: “Work is ongoing at the front of the Glasgow Science Centre. We’ll soon have a new bike path and shed, a wetland moat and new science-inspired sculptures. We hope to have all of this finished by late summer.”

Glasgow Science Centre is open 10am-5pm during the school holidays. Visits must be prebooked through the website, masks are required for everyone over five years old and social distancing is in place.

For more information please visit www.glasgowsciencecentre.org/visit/welcome-back