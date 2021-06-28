As a mini heatwave hits Scotland this week, you may be hearing more about UV levels...

But what exactly does the UV index mean and how does it impact you?

Here's everything you need to know, including a handy trick to tell if UV levels are high.

What is the UV index?

The UV index is a scale by which weather forecasters measure the level of ultraviolet radiation from the sun.

Although the UV index ranges from 1-11, UV levels in the UK will never exceed 8.

What do the different numbers mean?

Weather maps often show the UV levels in certain areas, but what exactly do these numbers mean?

Levels 1-2 mean UV exposure is low, while 3-5 is moderate.

High UV exposure is defined as levels 6-7, with 8-10 deemed very high.

Level 11 is classed as extreme.

Is UV dangerous?

UV can cause health risks and measures should be taken to protect yourself, even if the sun isn't shining.

UV levels can still be high on cloudy days and UV level 3 is high enough to cause sunburn if your skin is sensitive.

How can I tell if the sun's UV rays are strong?





You can use your shadow to tell if the UV rays are strong.

If your shadow is shorter than your height, it means the sun's UV rays are strong and you should take steps to protect your skin.

How should I protect myself from UV rays?

It's important to wear suncream to protect your skin if UV is above 3.

Try wearing a facecream with SPF to protect your face and wear suncream on skin that is exposed elsewhere.

It's also important to wear UV protection sunglasses and spend time in the shade when possible.