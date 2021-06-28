Love Island is back for the summer and this year you will recognise more than one Scottish accent.
Following a hiatus last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the hit show returns to our screens tonight with the promise of a summer packed full of drama.
Scottish comedian Iain Stirling returns for voice over duties while his wife, Laura Whitmore, will present the show for the second time.
What time does Love Island start?
Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday June 28.
Where can I watch?
You can watch the seventh series on ITV2 and on STV Player.
When does Love Island: Aftersun start?
Sister show Love Island: Aftersun is also making a return.
Fronted by Laura Whitmore and broadcast live from London, the first episode will air on Sunday July 4 at 10pm on ITV2.
Are there any Scottish contestants entering the villa?
Iain Stirling represents Scotland each year on the show, but this summer the Scottish contingent is set to grow, with Fife's Shannon Singh among the initial line-up of islanders.
The 22-year-old is a self-proclaimed "party girl" who loves going out.
She is excited by the prospect of "the summer of a lifetime" but with the plan of having kids by age 27, she will be on the lookout for her "type on paper".
