Sajid Javid is Boris Johnson's new Health Secretary, having taken over from Matt Hancock who resigned on Saturday in response to footage showing him breaking his own social distancing guidance by kissing an aide.

It's the story that has dominated British politics over the past few days, but now there's a new man at the helm of the NHS.

With all eyes on the new Secretary of State for the Department of Health and Social Care, who exactly is Sajid Javid?

The rise of Sajid Javid

This is not Mr Javid's first prominent role; in fact he has previously served as Home Secretary under Theresa May and Chancellor under Boris Johnson.

His time as Chancellor did not last long however, resigning just six months into the role amid tensions with Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister's former advisor.

Since February 2020, he has served as a backbench MP as well as working for US bank JP Morgan.

His new role fronting the department of health and social care comes 11 years into his political career, with the father-of-four first elected in 2010.

From then, his rise through the ranks was fast, taking roles in the treasury before his appointment as Culture, Media and Sport Secretary in 2014 under David Cameron.

What are Sajid Javid's politics within the Conservative party?

In the 2016 European Union referendum, Mr Javid voted to Remain.

Since David Cameron's resignation in 2016, Mr Javid has run in two Conservative leadership contests, making it to the fourth round in 2019 before Boris Johnson was eventually triumphant.

Mr Javid's decisions have previously proved divisive, such as revoking the British citizenship of Shamima Begum, the 15-year-old who left London to join the Islamic State group.

While some Conservatives strongly supported the move, in turn increasing his stance within the party, many people criticised the hardline he took in response to the young woman's plea to return.

What has Sajid Javid said about his appointment?

Mr Javid said he was "honoured" to have been appointed Health Secretary in a tweet posted on June 26.

Honoured to have been asked to serve as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care at this critical time.



I look forward to contributing to our fight against the pandemic, and serving my country from the Cabinet once again. — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) June 26, 2021

What challenges lie ahead of Sajid Javid?

Mr Javid is entering office with many problems awaiting to be dealt with.

There are huge NHS waiting lists which are likely to get longer as the pandemic continues to impact the health service.

The 1% payrise for nurses earlier this year provoked criticism and may need to be addressed again.

Problems look set to continue throughout the winter, with high potential for a bad flu season which would once again push back routine operations and lengthen waiting lists.