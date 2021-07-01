A sporty two-seater can make the ideal summertime run-around. The only issue is, they're usually quite expensive when new, which is why a used version can be so tempting – particularly if you're not planning on using it as your main car.

The used market is awash with two-seaters, which don't have to break the bank. So let's check out some of the best options...

1. BMW Z4

BMW's Z4 is a striking and dynamic-looking two-seater, with loads of charm and an involving driving experience. The first-generation Z4 is the one we're looking at here, as its flame-surfacing design and compact proportions still look really attractive today.

Available with either a 2.0, 2.5 or 3.2-litre engine, the Z4 offered sprightly performance, regardless of which option you plump for. Expect to pay around £5,000 for a decent used example, though high-mileage versions can go as low as £2000 – just brace yourself for pricey repair bills.

2. Mazda MX-5

The ever-popular MX-5 couldn't be left off this list. After all, it's great to drive and reliable too, so it shouldn't bring too many headaches when it comes to repairs. Opt for the third-generation car – named 'NC' – and you'll get a decent amount of creature comforts too.

Surprisingly refined, the MX-5 is a drop-top you could use every day. You'll pay around £5000 for a clean, trouble-free example.

3. Smart Roadster Coupe

Smart has a longstanding history of creating quirky, off-the-wall cars, and the Roadster Coupe was no different. With just a three-cylinder engine, the Roadster Coupe was hardly what you'd call powerful – but it was fun to drive, thanks to its light weight.

These days, the Roadster Coupe represents something of a bargain. Expect to pay around £2,500 for good versions, or up to £8,500 for more powerful Brabus versions.

4. Toyota MR2

Much like the MX-5, the Toyota MR2 is a two-seater that majors on being as light and nimble as possible. The most recent example – manufactured throughout the early 2000s – is joyfully compact and, though this does mean it's not all that practical, it feels almost go-kart like on the road.

If you're after something that won't break the bank, the MR2 is the car for you. In fact, good examples can be found for as little as £2000.

5. Mini John Cooper Works GP

The Mini hot hatch might not be a conventional choice, but given that – regardless of which generation you pick – it ditches its rear seats in favour of a strut bar, it more than qualifies for this list.

We'd opt for the second-generation car, as first-generation versions are now starting to really ramp up in price. Given their limited nature, expect to pay around £17,000 for one – rising to £24,000 for well-kept, low-mileage examples.