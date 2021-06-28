A large fire has broken out under a major rail line.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the blaze is believed have started at some garages close to Elephant and Castle railway station.

The incident was first reported at 1.43pm on Monday.

Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters are at the scene.

A video posted on social media showed a small explosion appear to erupt from inside the station.

There is a huge plume of smoke billowing above the area.

The fire has caused disruption to Thameslink and Southeastern services.

Sara Scarpa, 25, lives in nearby apartment building Hurlock Heights and said smoke and the noise of the explosion had reached her window.

“We opened the window for a sec as you could hear people shouting, and we smelt something very very strong,” she said.

“The smoke (was) dying down a little… we heard an explosion and now it started again.”

In a tweet, the fire brigade said: “We have 10 fire engines & 70 firefighters attending & have taken nearly fifty 999 calls. Please avoid the area.”

Early video from the scene of the blaze at railway arches in #ElephantCastle. We have 10 fire engines & 70 firefighters attending & have taken nearly fifty 999 calls. Please avoid the area https://t.co/L6NNuDfThB — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 28, 2021

The LFB said the nearby train station has been closed.

Thameslink said all lines through Elephant and Castle are currently blocked due to the fire.

#elephantandcastle #fire – what’s going on? This is the view from Hurlock Heights Elephant Park pic.twitter.com/Z4UFEVsXPv — Sara (@sarascarpashoe) June 28, 2021

Services between St Albans and Sutton and London Blackfriars and Sevenoaks are affected.

Thameslink said in a tweet: “You will have to use an alternative route to complete your journey and you should allow plenty of extra time to complete your journey.

“To help keep you on the move, you can use your ticket on: London buses between London Blackfriars, Denmark Hill and Loughborough Junction, London Underground and Southeastern trains between London Victoria, Peckham Rye, Nunhead and London Bridge to Sevenoaks.”

The Metropolitan Police said a number of evacuations took place after a fire broke out in Elephant and Castle.

A statement said: “Police were called at approximately 13:47hrs in response to a fire on Elephant Road, SE17.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service are supporting London Fire Brigade at the scene.

“There are significant road closures in place and the public are advised to avoid the area.

“The station has been evacuated and residential evacuations are taking place.

“At this early stage, the incident is not believed to be terror related.”

The Northern Line is not stopping at Elephant and Castle tube station as a result of a fire that has broken out nearby, Transport For London (TFL) has said.

A TFL spokesman said the fire occurred close to the station on Monday afternoon, and that the entrance to the Northern Line cannot be accessed.