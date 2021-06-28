The white-tailed eagle, or sea eagle, is beyond doubt one of the most magnificent creatures that can be spotted in the wilds of Scotland. With its distinctive brown and white markings, enormous fingered wings and huge claws it’s a wonder of our natural world.

Having been wiped out by illegal killing in 1918, its reintroduction in 1975 has been a great success story. There are now 150 breeding pairs established, mostly on the west coast.

Despite being in a literal sense a massive attraction for wildlife lovers and tourists, not everyone is so keen on seeing these apex predators, however, with some farmers citing predation on lambs as a serious concern.

This is why NatureScot is on a mission to support both eagles and farmers with the long-term aim of enabling them to live alongside each other.

Andrew Kent, operations officer for NatureScot, explains: “There was an acceptance some years ago that eagles do in fact take healthy, young lambs so since then we’ve been working with farmers to try to find solutions.

“Obviously, the eagles are a draw to tourists, they’re part of the environment now, but where they do have an impact it can be quite significant to farmers’ and crofters’ businesses.”

This has led to the creation of a national Sea Eagle Management Scheme in 2011. Last year this provided support through Management Agreements to the tune of £190,000.

“The Scheme provides advice and support to farmers and trustees who are experiencing issues,” says Andrew. “There’s also The National Sea Eagle Stakeholder Panel, a partnership of stakeholder representatives, and several other organisations – and we’re all working together to find solutions. Ultimately, this will be sustainable coexistence between sea eagles and livestock farmers.”

Andrew points out the solution cannot simply be paying a farmer for the loss of each lamb. Predation on hill flocks, which rely on recruitment to the flock adapted to that environment and hefted to that place, can adversely affect the sustainability of the whole livestock system.

There is also the challenge of different geographical environments and farming methods.

Andrew says: “The Scheme is set up to address different farming and crofting systems because we’ve issues now from the very north of Lewis all the way down to Kintyre. The landscapes and the farming and crofting systems are very different across those regions of Scotland, even though the distance between may not be too far.

“What might work for one farmer might not work for another so we’ve supported some with capital infrastructure projects, such as lambing sheds and polytunnels where they can bring stock inside to lamb and reduce that interaction with eagles on the open hills.

“We’ve also supported enhanced shepherding. This involves trying to deter the eagles’ presence by having shepherds on the hills: getting back to a more traditional style of shepherding we still see on the Continent.”

To help make this work Shepherds are supported by NatureScot staff and Call off Contractor and Observer teams.

Another important element in NaureScot’s work is encouraging shepherds to record what they see on the hills: eagle behaviour, lamb predation, weather conditions, the presence or absence of other prey species and the presence or absence of other predators.

“It’s vital to collect information of what the birds are doing,” says Andrew, “and what other pressures exist on the hill that could be influencing the level of lamb loss. That’s the difficulty: trying to put your finger on how much of the lamb loss the eagles are responsible for. It’s a complex picture.”

Despite this complexity, Andrew is optimistic of achieving a solution for both eagles and farmers.

“NatureScot has everyone at the table, representing the various interests. I think that’s key because, in the long term, it’s going to have to be a collaborative solution, reached through finding areas of common ground then working together to manage areas where there is not yet agreement. That’s what the Stakeholder Panel was set up to do.”

This article was brought to you in association with Nature Scot