Various countries have introduced new restrictions for UK holiday makers amid concerns surrounding the Delta variant which has caused a spike in cases around the country.
It comes just days after the UK Government announced it had extended its green list for foreign travel.
Which countries have introduced restrictions for UK tourists?
Portugal, Spain, Malta and Hong Kong have all announced restrictions for UK holiday-makers in an attempt to curb the spread of the Delta variant.
People travelling to Portugal are required to isolate for 14-days unless they are fully vaccinated.
This marks a change from previous rules, which did not require UK travellers to quarantine as long as they provided evidence of a negative test.
However the rule does not apply to Maderia, which will be added to the UK's green list for foreign travel from Wednesday meaning people returning from the island are not required to quarantine.
Malta has also been added to the UK's green list however the country has recently confirmed that it will only allow UK travellers who are fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile people travelling to the Balearic islands from Wednesday must provide proof of a recent negative PCR test.
Hong Kong has gone further, putting the UK on its “very high risk” list which means that UK arrivals are banned unless the person is a Hong Kong resident, or a spouse or child of a resident.
There will also be a ban on direct flights from the UK to Hong Kong from Thursday.
UK travel lists: What list is each country on?
