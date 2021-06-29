WHO would not feel compassion for the suffering of the patients, and the agony of their loved ones, described by Lesley Cullan and Tracy McNally (Letters, June 26)? Death is not the worst thing that can happen to any of us, and I am sure if my life were excruciating, or terrifying, or unremittingly miserable, I would want it to stop. The Viennese psychiatrist Viktor Frankl tells us otherwise in his book Yes to Life in Spite of Everything (Rider, 2020) but he was entitled to hold that view. I haven’t been to Auschwitz.

The trouble arises when you try to define in law the conditions under which you might legally assist a patient to commit suicide. Apparently the Assisted Dying (Scotland) Bill is supported by 86% of the Scottish public, but how many of us have read the bill? I searched for it online and I can’t find it. You would have thought something this critically important would be easy to track down. I do however have before me the Assisted Suicide (Scotland) Bill, introduced by the late Margo MacDonald on November 13, 2013. I was present when Ms MacDonald presented its content at an annual conference of the Royal College of General Practitioners. The bill allowed for anybody of sound mind, over the age of 16, who considers their quality of life to be unacceptable because of an illness that is terminal or life-shortening, to be helped to die. I have lost count of the number of afternoons I have spent with patients, some of them aged 16, trying to persuade them that life after all was worth the candle. How much easier it would have been to say: “Now, are you sure you’ve thought this through?” and then produce the requisite forms. The trouble is, everybody is terminally ill, and nobody is quite of sound mind. Who am I to judge somebody else’s quality of life?